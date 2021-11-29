Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report November 29, 2021

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jashawn Clemons 11-27-2021 DUI Ist.jpg
Marcellous Grady 11-27-2021 DUI 1st.jpg
Christopher Boyd 11-23-2021 Petit Larceny.jpg
Cleo Mcallebb Felon in Possession of a Weapon.jpg
Daramus Grady 11-26-2021 Possession of Controlled Substance.jpg
Travis Chamberlin 11-22-2021 Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Quintin Evans 11-27-2021 DUI 1st; No Driver License.jpg
