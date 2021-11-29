Funeral services for Leland L. Tindle, 80, of Butler will be held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Bro. Merrell “Liston” Tindle officiating. Burial will follow in the Advent Cemetery in Silas. Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday, November 30th from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Mr. Tindle passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler. He was born May 12, 1941, in Silas, Alabama, to Jackson “Jack” Tindle and Mary Nolee Singley Tindle.

Leland was a proud U.S. Army veteran and often told stories to his family regarding the time he spent as a paratrooper. He actually made 52 jumps during his time as a paratrooper. Following his time in the military, he became employed and retired from Georgia Pacific in Pennington. Although he held different positions at the mill, most of his working career was as a boiler operator.

In his pastime, he enjoyed fishing, and watching game shows and westerns, but more than anything he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include his children, Julia McCain, Deborah Walker (Jeffrey), and James “Jimmy” Tindle; 5 grandchildren, Madelyn Walker, Katelyn Walker, Bradley Tindle (Janet), Alicia Reynolds (Stancil), and Taylor Tindle; 8 great grandchildren, Nicholas Tindle, Conner Tindle, Layla Tindle, Emma Ray, Juliana Ray, Ava Reynolds, Colby Tindle, and Oliver Tindle; brother, Merrell “Liston” Tindle (Elaine); sisters, Faye Dunigan and Mary Lou “Toolie” Walker (Bobby)

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth Ann Tindle; and sister, Jackie Dunigan.

