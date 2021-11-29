Advertisement

Locals react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial

Local people react to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were...
Local people react to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were convicted of murder Wednesday.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ahmaud Arbery trial was watched by many across the nation with a verdict that advocates said sparked new hope for racial justice.

Local people react to the three men charged with the death of Arbery. The men were convicted of murder Wednesday.

Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan all faced minimum sentences of life in prison. This case has shocked millions of people in the U.S. News 11 spoke with people that said justice was served with the sentencing of these men.

The people we interviewed wanted to remain anonymous.

“I think it was only fair for them to get the sentencing they got because he wasn’t bothering nobody. They tried to pretend like he was stealing or something, but he was just jogging. Only just jogging, and they had no reason to attack him. I think they got just what they deserved,” said local.

“I honestly feel that justice was served. I feel that no human being’s life should be taken in the hands of another human being no matter the race,” said local.

A woman we interviewed said the men’s sentencing doesn’t change the fact an innocent person has died.

