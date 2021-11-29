Meridian prayer rally for the unborn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A community prayer event was held on the city hall lawn tonight to stand for the unborn.

The event was purposefully planned today in support of the Mississippi abortion bill that is being presented in front of the supreme court on Wednesday.

“Mississippi’s Attorney General Lynn Fitch will stand before the supreme court and fight for Mississippi’s abortion bill, which will limit when abortion is legal, from 24 weeks that roe vs wade allows to 15 weeks in Mississippi,” Event organizer, Julie Boles, said.

Those gathered were from various faith communities across Meridian and free bibles were provided along with resources for families after their child is born.

“We are just standing in support of Attorney General Fitch and support of all women who desire to make a choice for life for their unborn children and standing for the most vulnerable in our community and that is our children,” Boles said.

The case pertaining to the Mississippi abortion bill is a direct challenge to Roe v Wade.

