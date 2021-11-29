Five die on Miss. state roads during long Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 9,845 citations, made 158 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 195 crashes during the long Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday through Sunday. Five people died in crashes on state roads and 53 people were injured. The fatal crashes happened in Lafayette, Smith and Grenada counties.

State troopers responded to a fatal crash Thursday about 6:37 p.m. on US 278 in Lafayette County. An eastbound 2013 Volkswagen driven by Halie K. Tanner, 23, of Thaxton, Miss., collided with a 2013 Nissan Versa traveling west in the eastbound lane of US 278. The Nissan Versa was driven by Jacquette M. Davis, 52, of West Point, Miss. Both drivers and Davis’ passenger, Komoto S. Davis, 48, of West Point, died from their injuries.

Another fatal wreck happened Saturday on MS 481 near MS 35 in Smith County. A 2004 Jeep Wrangler driven by 76-year-old Danny Traxler of Pulaski, Miss., was traveling northbound on MS 481 when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Traxler was pronounced dead on the scene.

The highway patrol was called out Sunday at 11:30 p.m. to a fatal crash on I-55 near Grenada. A 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by Kadarrious Fox, 30, of Grenada, hit a guardrail and overturned. Fox died in the wreck. his passengers, Mario Long, 39, Cordarius Westmoreland, 31, and Marquis Hurd, 31, all of Grenada, were taken to the hospital with various injuries. All the wrecks remain under investigation by the MHP.

The MHP compared the numbers to 2020 and 2019. 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations – 9,845

Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 774

DUIs – 158

Crashes – 195

Fatal Crashes – 3

Fatalities – 5

Motorist Assist – 162

2020 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations - 5,470

Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 424

DUI’s - 115

Crashes - 246

Fatal Crashes - 4

Fatalities - 6

Motorist Assist - 78

2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals

Citations - 6,475

Seatbelt and Child Restraint- 332

DUI’s - 95

Crashes - 185

Fatal Crashes - 9

Fatalities - 10

Motorist Assist - 109

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.