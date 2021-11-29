Advertisement

Five die on Miss. state roads during long Thanksgiving holiday

Five people died in crashes on state roads and 53 people were injured during Mississippi's Thanksgiving holiday.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 9,845 citations, made 158 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 195 crashes during the long Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday through Sunday. Five people died in crashes on state roads and 53 people were injured. The fatal crashes happened in Lafayette, Smith and Grenada counties.

State troopers responded to a fatal crash Thursday about 6:37 p.m. on US 278 in Lafayette County. An eastbound 2013 Volkswagen driven by Halie K. Tanner, 23, of Thaxton, Miss., collided with a 2013 Nissan Versa traveling west in the eastbound lane of US 278. The Nissan Versa was driven by Jacquette M. Davis, 52, of West Point, Miss. Both drivers and Davis’ passenger, Komoto S. Davis, 48, of West Point, died from their injuries.

Another fatal wreck happened Saturday on MS 481 near MS 35 in Smith County. A 2004 Jeep Wrangler driven by 76-year-old Danny Traxler of Pulaski, Miss., was traveling northbound on MS 481 when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Traxler was pronounced dead on the scene.

The highway patrol was called out Sunday at 11:30 p.m. to a fatal crash on I-55 near Grenada. A 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by Kadarrious Fox, 30, of Grenada, hit a guardrail and overturned. Fox died in the wreck. his passengers, Mario Long, 39, Cordarius Westmoreland, 31, and Marquis Hurd, 31, all of Grenada, were taken to the hospital with various injuries. All the wrecks remain under investigation by the MHP.

The MHP compared the numbers to 2020 and 2019.
2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals
Citations – 9,845
Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 774
DUIs – 158
Crashes – 195
Fatal Crashes – 3
Fatalities – 5
Motorist Assist – 162
2020 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals
Citations - 5,470
Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 424
DUI’s - 115
Crashes - 246
Fatal Crashes - 4
Fatalities - 6
Motorist Assist - 78
2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals
Citations - 6,475
Seatbelt and Child Restraint- 332
DUI’s - 95
Crashes - 185
Fatal Crashes - 9
Fatalities - 10
Motorist Assist - 109

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

