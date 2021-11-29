MPD: New evidence clears Meridian man charged with October kidnapping
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A kidnapping charge has been dropped against a Meridian man who spent more than a month in jail. Lamaurice Jenkins was released last week after spending 45 days in jail. Jenkins is no longer a suspect in that case.
Meridian police had arrested Jenkins Oct. 12, after an elderly woman was taken from her home and put in the trunk of her car. She was later found after police received some information about where she was. Police said Monday new evidence cleared Jenkins of the crime.
|Jenkins told WTOK News 11 he was shocked to be arrested.
|“I wasn’t worried because I know I haven’t done anything,” said Jenkins. “It did bother me at some point of time to know, to be locked up or arrested, for something that you have no knowledge of.”
Jenkins’ mother said she wasn’t worried because she knew her son was innocent.
“When you trust in the Lord, you do not worry about things that you know He can handle,” said Sandra Jenkins. “That is my honest truth. I will not worry because I knew my God was in the midst of the storm that the devil tried to bring up against him.”
Whoever was responsible for the kidnapping is still not in custody as of this reporting, but Young said the case is still being investigated.
“The suspect is still at large. We do have a name. We still are investigating that, and we are looking for him at the moment,” Chief Young said.
Sandra Jenkins added she is glad her son is back home.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.