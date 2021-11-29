MPD: New evidence clears Meridian man charged with October kidnapping

“I wasn’t worried because I know I haven’t done anything,” said Jenkins. “It did bother me at some point of time to know, to be locked up or arrested, for something that you have no knowledge of.”



Jenkins’ mother said she wasn’t worried because she knew her son was innocent.



“When you trust in the Lord, you do not worry about things that you know He can handle,” said Sandra Jenkins. “That is my honest truth. I will not worry because I knew my God was in the midst of the storm that the devil tried to bring up against him.”



Whoever was responsible for the kidnapping is still not in custody as of this reporting, but Young said the case is still being investigated.



“The suspect is still at large. We do have a name. We still are investigating that, and we are looking for him at the moment,” Chief Young said.



Sandra Jenkins added she is glad her son is back home.