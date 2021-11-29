Advertisement

MPD: New evidence clears Meridian man charged with October kidnapping

Lamaurice Jenkins and his mother, Sandra Jenkins, were all smiles Monday. Lamaurice Jenkins was...
Lamaurice Jenkins and his mother, Sandra Jenkins, were all smiles Monday. Lamaurice Jenkins was cleared of a kidnapping charge last week, after he spent 45 days in jail.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A kidnapping charge has been dropped against a Meridian man who spent more than a month in jail. Lamaurice Jenkins was released last week after spending 45 days in jail. Jenkins is no longer a suspect in that case.

Meridian police had arrested Jenkins Oct. 12, after an elderly woman was taken from her home and put in the trunk of her car. She was later found after police received some information about where she was. Police said Monday new evidence cleared Jenkins of the crime.

Jenkins told WTOK News 11 he was shocked to be arrested.
“I wasn’t worried because I know I haven’t done anything,” said Jenkins. “It did bother me at some point of time to know, to be locked up or arrested, for something that you have no knowledge of.”

Jenkins’ mother said she wasn’t worried because she knew her son was innocent.

“When you trust in the Lord, you do not worry about things that you know He can handle,” said Sandra Jenkins. “That is my honest truth. I will not worry because I knew my God was in the midst of the storm that the devil tried to bring up against him.”

Whoever was responsible for the kidnapping is still not in custody as of this reporting, but Young said the case is still being investigated.

“The suspect is still at large. We do have a name. We still are investigating that, and we are looking for him at the moment,” Chief Young said.

Sandra Jenkins added she is glad her son is back home.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Local people reacted to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were...
Locals react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the...
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the holidays
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

Latest News

In this April 26, 2018, file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after...
Bill Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction
A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama...
Amazon workers in Alabama get a do-over in union election
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up, driver ID’d and questioned
Our week is off to a cold start, but warm sun combined with a warm wind will help to break the...
Chill will gradually diminish beneath sunshine this week