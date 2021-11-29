Funeral services for Mr. Paul Davis will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Central United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Paul Davis, 75, of Meridian passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Paul was born April 6, 1942 in Pulaski to the late Ethel Mirabeau Davis and Lecie Dyess Davis. He was a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church. He worked at Jerrel Davis Buick for many years. He then retired to become local radio host, “Dumpster Dawg”, at WMOX radio station. He loved his wife and family. He will be remembered as a doting grandfather. He was a faithful and loyal friend to many. Mr. Davis was interested in politics and the workings of the political system. Friends remember him as fair and respectful even if their views were on opposite sides of the political party lines. “Pop” was a trivia whiz especially on political issues and music from the 50′s, 60′s, and early 70′s. His gentle spirit and faithfulness will live on through all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Davis; his daughter, Melissa Goldman (Paul), his son, Scott Rawson; his grandchildren, Tanner and John Thomas Goldman, Chad Rawson, Reagan and Colton Bohl; sisters-in-law, Wilma Davis and Norma Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Eldon Davis, Jerrel Davis, and Edwin Davis.

Pallbearers will be his son, Scott Rawson; his grandsons, Tanner Goldman, Chad Rawson, and John Thomas Goldman; and nephews, Douglas and Dwain Davis.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral service.

