MSU Volleyball earns bid to NCAA Tournament

The Mississippi State Bulldogs volleyball team will compete in the first and second rounds of the 2021 NCAA tournament.(Mississippi St Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs volleyball team will compete in the first and second rounds of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The number 24th ranked Bulldogs appearance in Seattle will mark their first NCAA tournament showing in program history after finishing the season 25-5 overall.

The Dawgs will open against Hawaii on Friday, December 3rd at Washington’s Alaska Airlines Arena.

The NCAA Tournament appearance comes after head coach Julie Darty Dennis was named the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year after leading Mississippi State to the most successful season in program history.

Dennis and the Bulldogs changed the Mississippi State record books this season and shattered the MSU single-season records for both overall wins and conference victories. The Dawgs are currently ranked No. 24 in the latest AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll, which marks another first for the program. State ended the regular season with a 13 game win streak, which is tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the country.

