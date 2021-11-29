Graveside services for Otis D. “Bill” Martin, Sr., 83, of Butler will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 2 P.M. at Paynes Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Doug McClure officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler on Sunday from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M.

Mr. Martin passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born October 3, 1938, in Dixon Mills, Alabama, to John Woodie Martin and Mellie Sheffield Martin.

Bill enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for turkey hunting and bass fishing and was a turkey guide for Bent Creek Lodge. However, he loved his family more than anything, especially his grandbabies. He is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Jenny Martin; children, Mary Donna Martin Phillips (George Cecil); Otis D. “Bo” Martin, Jr.; Mellie Christina Martin (James Harvell), and Tonya Danielle Martin (Freddie Logan); five grandchildren, Joshua Hamilton Phillips, Danielle Long, Christina Long, Trey Logan, and Addyson Harvell; and one great grandchild, Braelynn Turner; and special fur-baby, his dog, Callie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Pallbearers: Paul Leger, Walter Hall, David Crosby, Junior Vick, Rodney Craft, Barry Landrum, Tommy Lassiter, and Cory Crosby. Honorary Pallbearers: Bent Creek Lodge Turkey Guides.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.