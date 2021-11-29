Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice was issued Monday for some customers of Rose Hill Water Association.

It applies to the service area from the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 3127, south on County Road 31, to the end of the utility’s service line.

A line crack had to be repaired. About 35 households were affected. Customers will be notified when boiling is no longer necessary.

