Advertisement

Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice

A Boil Water Notice was issued Monday for some customers of Rose Hill Water Association.
A Boil Water Notice was issued Monday for some customers of Rose Hill Water Association.(Associated Press Graphic)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice was issued Monday for some customers of Rose Hill Water Association.

It applies to the service area from the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 3127, south on County Road 31, to the end of the utility’s service line.

A line crack had to be repaired. About 35 households were affected. Customers will be notified when boiling is no longer necessary.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Local people reacted to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were...
Locals react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the...
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the holidays
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 990 new cases reported Mon.
Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots has been expanded to all adults 18 and over.
Eligibility expanded for COVID-19 boosters
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
FILE - A sealed coffin containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim is stored in a refrigerated...
New variant hits sports just as they were nearing normality