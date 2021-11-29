Advertisement

Well-paying jobs without four years of college, White House highlights infrastructure law aimed to create opportunities

Biden to continue infrastructure push with visit to Minnesota.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will be back out on the road Tuesday– telling Americans why he thinks the new bipartisan infrastructure law is good for them.

The president will visit Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota. The White House said the college is training students to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure.

Monday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said many of the jobs created by the infrastructure legislation will not require a four-year college degree. She also spoke about why Tuesday’s trip to Minnesota is important to the president.

Psaki said, “After visiting the college, he will deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver for the American people, create good paying union jobs, lower prices by improving the infrastructure for our supply chains.”

President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law earlier this month after it passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. The legislation provides federal funding for roads, bridges, highways, commuter rail, broadband, and lead pipe removal. There’s also funding here aimed at climate change mitigation.

America Rising’s Executive Director Cassie Smedile says while the president’s visit is highlighting areas of broad agreement, Minnesotans should question other parts of the president’s agenda.

Smedile said, “It’s good to see the president out going to these cities and towns and talking directly to the American people, but outside of these quick blips, it seems that his priority really is these larger socialism packages. Which is going to be tough for Democrats in the midterms and 2022 and certainly going into 2024 to convince the American people that that’s what these legislators should have been spending their time on.”

The president’s trip comes as the Senate takes up a second key piece of the Biden agenda– a social infrastructure plan, which hinges on support from all 50 Democrats as Republicans have broadly voiced their opposition.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Local people reacted to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were...
Locals react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the...
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the holidays
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says

Latest News

Each child tax credit payment is up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one...
Monday is the last day to update child tax credit information with the IRS
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court is...
Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. Both sides are telling...
Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the controversial Mississippi...
Country to watch as U.S. Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion law argument