Graveside services for Mr. William Parker Henderson will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kemper County, with Dr. Scott Harrell officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Henderson, age 88, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Henderson honorably served his country in the United States Marines. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Meridian.

Survivors include his wife, Viola Henderson; children, Melanie Henderson McQuaig and Tommy Henderson; grandchildren, Jessica McQuaig Rudd (Rick), Matthew Henderson (Vanessa), Megan Henderson, Grant Henderson (Rachel), Jace Henderson, Kyle Henderson (Cheyenne), and Carrie Meadows (Chad); 3 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Marsha Henderson; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his two children, Jerry Lavon Henderson and Steven Perry Henderson; two grandchildren, Alicia Henderson and Hunter McQuaig; and his sister, Maureen Abbot.

In addition to flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Henderson, Grant Henderson, Kyle Henderson, Jace Henderson, Rick Rudd, and Scott McQuaig.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax: 601-693-8721