Woman still missing after Alabama hospital discharge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee woman who disappeared after being discharged from a Montgomery hospital is still missing.

Montgomery police and the woman’s family are hoping the public can provide any information on the whereabouts of Crystal Collins. Collins, who had been admitted to Baptist South Medical Center on Nov. 14, was discharged that Friday and has not been seen since.

According to her family, Collins was admitted for kidney issues but had been held at the hospital after experiencing panic attacks. Her husband, Jason Collins, says they were in the process of considering moving his wife to a mental health facility when she went missing.

Collins does not have a phone or vehicle. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 260 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, pink pants, and flip-flops.

Montgomery Police and CrimeStoppers are helping in this investigation. Anyone who sees her is asked to call MPD at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

