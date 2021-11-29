WTOK kicks off Toython campaign

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Toython got its start back around 1990 when WTOK partnered with Peavey Electronics and the Wesley House. We’ve held the event at Bonita Lakes Mall, at both locations of Wal-Mart and at our WTOK television studios.

Several years ago, we branched out to include several agencies under the United Way umbrella to benefit and this year, Raising Cane’s has joined us as a corporate sponsor.

The Salvation Army is one of our United Way partners this year for Toython. The Salvation Army has also recently kicked off their Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns. Tamara Robb from the Salvation Army says they are very happy to be involved in Toython and hope people in our communities participate in a big way.

“We’re excited about that being downtown,” said, Robb. There’s going to be a parade I understand. Pick a favorite toy to get that you got as a child that you want to give another child this Christmas. It will awaken the child within and you’ll have a great time getting into the Christmas spirit.”

The Wesley House has been a partner with WTOK for the 30 year history of Toython. It has helped make sure that all the toys donated get to families and kids in need over all these years.

Executive director of the Wesley House, David Schultz, says they’ve got a great system in place to make sure the donations get to deserving families.

‘The awesome thing for us I feel at the Wesley House is the fact that we’re in a position in between people with resources and and individuals with needs,” said Schulz. “We’re simply a vessel and for those folks who can bring a toy. For those folks that can bring a bike. Any of the resources that can be available, that’s an awesome thing.”

WTOK’s Toython campaign runs through December 9th and toys will be delivered to the United Way on December 10th.

