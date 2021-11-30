Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 549 new cases, 21 new deaths reported Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 549 new cases, 21 new deaths and 38 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Tuesday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 549 new cases, 21 new deaths and 38 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Tuesday.

The MSDH states 10,285 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals here.

