Advertisement

December starts with spring-like weather

December or Early April?
December or Early April?(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had another cold morning where we had to grab the coat before heading out the door. However, we say good-bye to low 30s in the mornings for the rest of the week. Actually, a warm pattern is building over our region, and above average temps can be expected starting this afternoon.

Sunshine and a southerly wind will help temps hover around 70 degrees today, with overnight lows staying closer to 40 degrees. Then, highs in the low-mid 70s will dominate Wednesday through Sunday (which is more typical for late March & early April instead of the early December). So, our heaters will get a rest over the next several days.

As for rain, don’t count on it through Friday. By the weekend, an upper disturbance moves in that could help trigger some showers Saturday before a cold front brings more showers on Sunday. We’re definitely in need of rain since parts of our area are suffering from abnormally dry conditions. Meridian will end November with a rainfall deficit of more than 3″ for the month.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Meridian during what police said was...
Innocent bystander injured during shoot-out
Lamaurice Jenkins and his mother, Sandra Jenkins, were all smiles Monday. Lamaurice Jenkins was...
MPD: New evidence clears Meridian man charged with October kidnapping
Local people reacted to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were...
Locals react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 30, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 30, 2021
Weather - November 29, 2021
Weather - November 29, 2021
Our week is off to a cold start, but warm sun combined with a warm wind will help to break the...
Chill will gradually diminish beneath sunshine this week
A Mild Week Ahead
Expect a warm-up for the start of December