December starts with spring-like weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had another cold morning where we had to grab the coat before heading out the door. However, we say good-bye to low 30s in the mornings for the rest of the week. Actually, a warm pattern is building over our region, and above average temps can be expected starting this afternoon.

Sunshine and a southerly wind will help temps hover around 70 degrees today, with overnight lows staying closer to 40 degrees. Then, highs in the low-mid 70s will dominate Wednesday through Sunday (which is more typical for late March & early April instead of the early December). So, our heaters will get a rest over the next several days.

As for rain, don’t count on it through Friday. By the weekend, an upper disturbance moves in that could help trigger some showers Saturday before a cold front brings more showers on Sunday. We’re definitely in need of rain since parts of our area are suffering from abnormally dry conditions. Meridian will end November with a rainfall deficit of more than 3″ for the month.

