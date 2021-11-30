Food donations needed during holiday season and year-round

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is officially here. For many, it’s a time to spend with family cooking up food. But others are lucky if they get a hot meal at all.

The holidays are a time people’s hearts seem to be a little warmer to help serve up food for the less fortunate.

“We’ve gotten over 30,000 cans we appreciate this community. We love what they do because it allows us to do what we do so we’ve got churches and groups, businesses, individuals children, adults everybody you can think of has given so that nobody will be hungry,” said Love’s Kitchen Executive Director, Fannie Johnson.

But this year economic issues have influenced either what people donate or how much they are able to contribute.

“When we tried to get some specialty items like turkey’s and whatnot, we weren’t capable of doing that this year because of supply chain problems and due to inflation of course food prices are really high people are trying to juggle if they’re going to buy groceries or medication and that’s where we try to fill in the gap,” said Multi-County Community Service Agency Executive Director, Ron Collier.

Organizations said they tend to see more donations come in during the holidays, but people have to eat every day not just during this giving season.

“We’re open 12 months usually 52 weeks of the year so we need donations year-round,” said Johnson.

“Our goal is to make sure people eat every day. Food in this food desert we’re in, food is a major issue. So, we get people who walk over all times of the month that are in need of groceries,” said Collier.

So keep in mind, when the holidays end, your donations to a local food bank continue to help feed those in need in our community.

If you would like to donate visit the local organizations below:

http://mobile.multicountycsa.org/

https://wesleyhousemeridian.org/

http://feedbyfaith.org/

https://www.facebook.com/LovesKitchen/

https://www.uwem.org/

https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.