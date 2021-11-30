Advertisement

Food donations needed during holiday season and year-round

Economic issues have influenced either what people donate or how much they are able to...
Economic issues have influenced either what people donate or how much they are able to contribute.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday season is officially here. For many, it’s a time to spend with family cooking up food. But others are lucky if they get a hot meal at all.

The holidays are a time people’s hearts seem to be a little warmer to help serve up food for the less fortunate.

“We’ve gotten over 30,000 cans we appreciate this community. We love what they do because it allows us to do what we do so we’ve got churches and groups, businesses, individuals children, adults everybody you can think of has given so that nobody will be hungry,” said Love’s Kitchen Executive Director, Fannie Johnson.

But this year economic issues have influenced either what people donate or how much they are able to contribute.

“When we tried to get some specialty items like turkey’s and whatnot, we weren’t capable of doing that this year because of supply chain problems and due to inflation of course food prices are really high people are trying to juggle if they’re going to buy groceries or medication and that’s where we try to fill in the gap,” said Multi-County Community Service Agency Executive Director, Ron Collier.

Organizations said they tend to see more donations come in during the holidays, but people have to eat every day not just during this giving season.

“We’re open 12 months usually 52 weeks of the year so we need donations year-round,” said Johnson.

“Our goal is to make sure people eat every day. Food in this food desert we’re in, food is a major issue. So, we get people who walk over all times of the month that are in need of groceries,” said Collier.

So keep in mind, when the holidays end, your donations to a local food bank continue to help feed those in need in our community.

If you would like to donate visit the local organizations below:

http://mobile.multicountycsa.org/

https://wesleyhousemeridian.org/

http://feedbyfaith.org/

https://www.facebook.com/LovesKitchen/

https://www.uwem.org/

https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Meridian during what police said was...
Innocent bystander injured during shoot-out
Lamaurice Jenkins and his mother, Sandra Jenkins, were all smiles Monday. Lamaurice Jenkins was...
MPD: New evidence clears Meridian man charged with October kidnapping
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape
Local people reacted to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were...
Locals react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
Biden sells infrastructure bill at Minnesota tech college
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.