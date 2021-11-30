Hopkins back in custody

Advertisement

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect in a number of crimes in Meridian and elsewhere is back in law enforcement custody after escaping last week from a Pascagoula hospital.

The Meridian Police Department said it was notified that Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend and got medical help at Neshoba General Hospital. He was then taken into custody by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department and turned over to Meridian police.

Hopkins is charged in Meridian with shooting into a vehicle, drive-by shooting, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of shooting into a dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault.
WLOX reported Hopkins had been a patient at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula after being shot multiple times in Moss Point a few weeks ago. That shooting is still under investigation. A deputy was assigned to guard Hopkins while he was in the hospital but he managed to escape Nov. 26.

Hopkins also has charges pending in Jackson County, including felony escape. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said two other people charged as accomplices are in jail there and other arrests are possible.

