Advertisement

Hurricane season comes to an end

Above average hurricane season
Above average hurricane season(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

November 30th marks the official end of hurricane season. It was an active season for sure with 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes... 4 of which were major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). All of the names on this year’s list were used, but thankfully, the supplemental list of names wasn’t needed. Hurricane season forecasters (NOAA, Colorado State) called for an above average season, and it looks like the forecast verified.

The season actually started prematurely in May with tropical storm Ana (May 22-24th). June brought two U.S. landfalling tropical storms which were Claudette and Danny. Elsa was the first hurricane of the season, and it was the only tropical cyclone to form in July. It made a landfall across the Florida Panhandle but as a tropical storm.

Seven tropical cyclones formed in August (but only 6 were named by the end of the month). Three developed into hurricanes, with two of them becoming major hurricanes. This includes Ida which devasted parts of the Louisiana coast. It made a landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on August 29th before eventually bringing flooding rains to parts of the WTOK area.

The one un-named tropical cyclone from August went on to become a major “long-lived” hurricane in September...Larry. This system plus 8 other tropical cyclones were named during that month. Finally, in October, the tropics began to quiet down. There was only one tropical cyclone to form during that month, which was Subtropical Storm Wanda. In November, all was quiet.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Meridian during what police said was...
Innocent bystander injured during shoot-out
Lamaurice Jenkins and his mother, Sandra Jenkins, were all smiles Monday. Lamaurice Jenkins was...
MPD: New evidence clears Meridian man charged with October kidnapping
Local people reacted to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were...
Locals react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

December or Early April?
December starts with spring-like weather
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 30, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 30, 2021
Weather - November 29, 2021
Weather - November 29, 2021
Our week is off to a cold start, but warm sun combined with a warm wind will help to break the...
Chill will gradually diminish beneath sunshine this week