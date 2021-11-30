Hurricane season comes to an end

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

November 30th marks the official end of hurricane season. It was an active season for sure with 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes... 4 of which were major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). All of the names on this year’s list were used, but thankfully, the supplemental list of names wasn’t needed. Hurricane season forecasters (NOAA, Colorado State) called for an above average season, and it looks like the forecast verified.

The season actually started prematurely in May with tropical storm Ana (May 22-24th). June brought two U.S. landfalling tropical storms which were Claudette and Danny. Elsa was the first hurricane of the season, and it was the only tropical cyclone to form in July. It made a landfall across the Florida Panhandle but as a tropical storm.

Seven tropical cyclones formed in August (but only 6 were named by the end of the month). Three developed into hurricanes, with two of them becoming major hurricanes. This includes Ida which devasted parts of the Louisiana coast. It made a landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana on August 29th before eventually bringing flooding rains to parts of the WTOK area.

The one un-named tropical cyclone from August went on to become a major “long-lived” hurricane in September...Larry. This system plus 8 other tropical cyclones were named during that month. Finally, in October, the tropics began to quiet down. There was only one tropical cyclone to form during that month, which was Subtropical Storm Wanda. In November, all was quiet.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.