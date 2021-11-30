Advertisement

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A grand jury indicted a Mississippi state trooper for extortion in Scott County.

Public records show Michael Holifield was indicted on November 22.

The indictment isn’t specific about Holifield’s actions, but instead generalizes three charges against him.

In each count, Holifield is accused of intentionally getting property, “or any reward, favor, or advantage by threatening to inflict bodily injury on any person by committing or threatening to commit any other criminal offense.”

Each count is based on two or more “acts and transactions... constituting parts of a common scheme and plan.”

According to MHP’s Troop H, Trooper Michael Holifield joined the Meridian District of MHP in 2019.

MHP has yet to say if Holifield was a trooper at the time of the alleged crimes.

The attorney general’s office would only say this is an active investigation.

At this time, there is no comment.

