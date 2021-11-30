Advertisement

Mr. Roy E. Brown, Sr.

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Private Memorial services for Mr. Roy E. Brown, Sr. will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Brown, 83, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Marine Corp and went on to retire from Roadway Express after over 25 years of service. He enjoyed spending time golfing in his retirement. He loved his family and spending time with friends and loved ones.

Mr. Brown is survived by his children, Roy E. Brown, Jr. (Pam) of Columbus, MS, Rebecca Mixon (Kevin) of Meridian, MS, Donna Brown of Douglasville, GA, and Steve Brown of Meridian, MS. Step-children, Tesa Harvey, Tommy Cowart, Jr., and Terina Johnson; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and one sister, Patsy Gardener.

Roy is preceded in death by wife Tonia Brown; parents William S. Brown and Mamie E. Brown, brothers Gene Brown, Charles Brown; and sisters Dorothy Robinson and Ouida McLelland.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and express condolences at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax: 601-693-8721

