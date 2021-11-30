Advertisement

Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop Nov. 22 on Interstate 20 during which 5 kilos of cocaine was found hidden in a trunk.(Newton Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A bust in Newton County last week kept five kilos of cocaine off the streets.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop Nov. 22 on Interstate 20. After deputies interviewed the driver, he said a drug-sniffing dog made a positive alert on the vehicle.

Deputies say the illegal drugs were stashed in hidden compartments in the trunk. The driver has been charged with aggravated trafficking.

