Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A bust in Newton County last week kept five kilos of cocaine off the streets.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop Nov. 22 on Interstate 20. After deputies interviewed the driver, he said a drug-sniffing dog made a positive alert on the vehicle.

Deputies say the illegal drugs were stashed in hidden compartments in the trunk. The driver has been charged with aggravated trafficking.

