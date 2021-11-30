Advertisement

Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch

Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch(Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A theft ring is being exposed after investigators found over $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and vehicles in an Olive Branch body shop Monday night.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky says these vehicles were stolen from Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky.

Investigators began looking into the case after a Graves County resident’s ATV and utility trailer were reportedly stolen from their home Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling the trailer out of the owner’s yard by hand.

A tracking device in the trailer helped investigators locate it in Mississippi.

A warrant was issued to search several body shops and auto repair shops in the area believed to be connected to the theft ring.

Law enforcement agencies seized nine ATVs each valued at around $20,000, the utility trailer and two vehicles that were stolen in Memphis.

Officials have not disclosed the exact location the motor vehicles were found but at least 20 people were arrested at the scene.

The investigation continues in all four states.

11-29-21 11:50PM Re: Stolen ATV Side by Side investigation in Graves County leads to large theft ring being exposed...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 29, 2021

