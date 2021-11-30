Advertisement

Reports: Auburn offensive coordinator out after one season

Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple outlets, including ESPN, are reporting Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is out after one season with the Tigers.

Bobo was hired to lead the Auburn offense by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin after he was brought on as head coach following the 2020 season.

The Tigers wrapped up their regular season Saturday with a 4OT loss in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers finished the 2021 season 6-6 and 3-5 in the SEC.

No official confirmation yet from the folks at Auburn. We’ll update this story if and when they confirm the change.

