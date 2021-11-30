Warming sun will shine until this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s weather will remain calm amid gradual warming, but a more active weather pattern next week could mean sharp temperature changes and periodic rain.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. This evening will cool through the 50s. The low temperature by morning will be near 42 degrees. Any leftover clouds on Wednesday morning will clear out quickly. Warm sun will help relieve the chill, and we’ll warm up to a high temperature near 71 degrees.

We’ll stay dry on Thursday and Friday, and we’ll step up the warmth a little bit more each day. The warming sets us up for our next weather maker, which is on track to bring us some rain this weekend.

The warmer, more humid wind that sets up on Saturday could carry in a few showers. Most areas will stay dry, however, and Saturday may be the better half of the weekend. Showers will begin increasing late Sunday, and showers and thunderstorms will become likely Sunday night through Monday morning.

That initial cold front may set us up in an active weather pattern that could mean more rain throughout next week. It can mean some fast temperature swings, too. Warming will precede the rain, the cooling will follow the rain.

