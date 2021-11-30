Advertisement

Warming sun will shine until this weekend

Warm sun will keep our warming trend alive through the rest of this week.
Warm sun will keep our warming trend alive through the rest of this week.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s weather will remain calm amid gradual warming, but a more active weather pattern next week could mean sharp temperature changes and periodic rain.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. This evening will cool through the 50s. The low temperature by morning will be near 42 degrees. Any leftover clouds on Wednesday morning will clear out quickly. Warm sun will help relieve the chill, and we’ll warm up to a high temperature near 71 degrees.

We’ll stay dry on Thursday and Friday, and we’ll step up the warmth a little bit more each day. The warming sets us up for our next weather maker, which is on track to bring us some rain this weekend.

The warmer, more humid wind that sets up on Saturday could carry in a few showers. Most areas will stay dry, however, and Saturday may be the better half of the weekend. Showers will begin increasing late Sunday, and showers and thunderstorms will become likely Sunday night through Monday morning.

That initial cold front may set us up in an active weather pattern that could mean more rain throughout next week. It can mean some fast temperature swings, too. Warming will precede the rain, the cooling will follow the rain.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Meridian during what police said was...
Innocent bystander injured during shoot-out
Lamaurice Jenkins and his mother, Sandra Jenkins, were all smiles Monday. Lamaurice Jenkins was...
MPD: New evidence clears Meridian man charged with October kidnapping
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape
Local people reacted to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were...
Locals react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

Latest News

December or Early April?
December starts with spring-like weather
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 30, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - November 30, 2021
Weather - November 29, 2021
Weather - November 29, 2021
Our week is off to a cold start, but warm sun combined with a warm wind will help to break the...
Chill will gradually diminish beneath sunshine this week