WTOK kicks off Toython with a block party

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK kicked off the annual Toython today in front of their studios with free hot dogs and the EMCC band as they broadcasted the five and six o’clock newscasts in front of the station.

“it was a hard year and every child deserves to have a toy and every child deserves to have the Christmas I had growing up,” Jan Tiller-Wayton said after she dropped off some toys.

WTOK is not in this alone, they are joined by the Salvation Army to help provide toys for the children of our community.

“Sometimes we have angels at the very end that didn’t get adopted or maybe they only got one little thing and so this event allows us to have extra toys to give to that child so a child won’t have Christmas without a toy,” Lt. Tamara Robb said.

“Toython every single year just makes me feel just amazing, humble, and almost every other feeling that comes with the holiday season and the spirit of giving back,” Tom Williams said.

Of course, the show would not have gone on without the EMCC band.

“It’s a great experience, coming out here to play for a great cause like this, it makes me happy to be able to do something like that,” a band member dressed as Santa Claus said.

The party did not end, folks can drop off toys at the WTOK station during normal business hours through Dec. 9th.

“I hope the music inspired you, I hope the love from the w-t-o-k staff inspired you, we deeply sincerely and wish everybody a Merry Christmas,” WTOK General Manager, Jacque Harms, said.

