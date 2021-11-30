Advertisement

WTOK kicks off Toython with a block party

Some of the toys collected at the Toython kickoff
Some of the toys collected at the Toython kickoff(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK kicked off the annual Toython today in front of their studios with free hot dogs and the EMCC band as they broadcasted the five and six o’clock newscasts in front of the station.

“it was a hard year and every child deserves to have a toy and every child deserves to have the Christmas I had growing up,” Jan Tiller-Wayton said after she dropped off some toys.

WTOK is not in this alone, they are joined by the Salvation Army to help provide toys for the children of our community.

“Sometimes we have angels at the very end that didn’t get adopted or maybe they only got one little thing and so this event allows us to have extra toys to give to that child so a child won’t have Christmas without a toy,” Lt. Tamara Robb said.

“Toython every single year just makes me feel just amazing, humble, and almost every other feeling that comes with the holiday season and the spirit of giving back,” Tom Williams said.

Of course, the show would not have gone on without the EMCC band.

“It’s a great experience, coming out here to play for a great cause like this, it makes me happy to be able to do something like that,” a band member dressed as Santa Claus said.

The party did not end, folks can drop off toys at the WTOK station during normal business hours through Dec. 9th.

“I hope the music inspired you, I hope the love from the w-t-o-k staff inspired you, we deeply sincerely and wish everybody a Merry Christmas,” WTOK General Manager, Jacque Harms, said.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
Local people reacted to the three men charged with the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The men were...
Locals react to verdict in Ahmaud Arbery trial
One person was shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Meridian during what police said was...
Innocent bystander injured during shoot-out
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the...
Jackson family uses daughter’s murder as fuel to help other homicide survivors ahead of the holidays

Latest News

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Lawyer: Jussie Smollett ‘a real victim’ of attack in Chicago
Arlene Dahl, the actor whose charm and striking red hair shone in such Technicolor movies of...
Arlene Dahl, who shone in films of the 1950s, dies at 96
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo
Reports: Auburn offensive coordinator out after one season