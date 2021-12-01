Advertisement

Christmas on the River celebrating 50 years

50th annual celebration in Demopolis
50th annual celebration in Demopolis(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST
DEMOPOLIS, Alabama (WTOK) -

The 50th Annual Christmas on the River kicks off the holiday season this weekend in, and around, West Alabama.

Residents in Demopolis are gearing up for Christmas on the river, which has been named one of the top 20 tourist attractions in the Southeastern United States and named an ultimate holiday town by A&E TV.

Over the next few days, you’ll be able to enjoy plenty of arts and crafts, historical houses decorated for the season, a mid-day parade, the Jingle Bell Run, Christmas music and the nautical parade and fireworks on the Tombigbee River.

”You know it’s all about community,” said Kirk Brooker, Co-Chair of Christmas on the River. “At the end of the day, it’s a ton of volunteer hours that come together that put this on. Working with young kids and seeing them get involved and inspired and getting an ownership of the floats and the event itself and grow into adults that continue the tradition. It really is a sense of community.”

Christmas on the River will also host the Alabama State Championship BBQ Cook-Off Friday, which is part of the Kansas City National Circuit.

