Crimenet 11_29_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Tawanna Stringfellow.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department needs your help to locate Tawanna Stringfellow.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Tawanna Stringfellow.

Stringfellow is a 54-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′6″ in height, weighing 145 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Stringfellow can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

