James Kelly sentenced to life in prison

James Kelly was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of Demarquis Houston
James Kelly was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of Demarquis Houston(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - James Kelly was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole in the death of Demarquis Houston, whose body was found in a pond in Neshoba County in February of 2020.

A jury found Kelly guilty of capital murder on November 16th but the death penalty was not considered.

That left the sentencing to a judge, whose only option under Mississippi law was to impose life without parole.

Four other people are already serving prison time in connection with Houston’s death.

Demarquis Houston was murdered in Oct. 2019. His body wasn’t found until Feb. 15, 2020.

