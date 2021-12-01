Advertisement

Lamar Raiders Football introduce Jacob Land

Athletic Director Matt Boone (left) officially introduces Jacob Land (right) as the Lamar...
Athletic Director Matt Boone (left) officially introduces Jacob Land (right) as the Lamar Raiders new head football coach
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s a new day at Lamar high school as the Raiders held a press conference to introduce Jacob Land as the new head football coach.

Lamar Parents, Teachers, and players were present during the conference as Athletic Director for the Raiders, Matt Boone, spoke about the process of finding a new coach.

“I told the team we are committed to athletics here and we are committed to this football program,” Boone said. “My job is to make sure that Jacob has the tools to be successful, and to make sure he gives the kids an opportunity to be successful on and off the field,” he said.

Boone introduced Land and was immediately met with a standing ovation, ushering in the new era of Lamar Raiders football. Jacob Land has been with many championship teams and with this being his first time being a head coach, he spoke about how this current Raiders team compares to other teams he has been with.

“They’re right up there with them,” Land said. “The foundation was just having great people and great kids and I can tell from the very beginning there are a lot of great kids in that room I just met with. We’re going to continue to build kids, to make them become great men and Godly men,” he said.

Lamar’s current season has come to a close, but Land wants to hit the ground running when next season roll around.

“Right after Christmas, we’re going to get organized. We will be lifting weights at least four times a week. We will be doing some speed and agility,” he said. “We will be starting a track program, we are going to be committed to it. We’re going to go off and compete against other schools whether it’s here locally or in Jackson,” he said.

The Raiders finished the 2021 season with a 3-8 record and were 1-4 at home.

