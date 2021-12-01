Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 1, 2021

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape
One person was shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Meridian during what police said was...
Innocent bystander injured during shoot-out
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust

Latest News

Forensics experts developed renderings of what a child whose remains were found Jan. 28, 2012,...
Child ‘Jane Doe’ case in Alabama still unsolved after almost 10 years
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 30, 2021
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch