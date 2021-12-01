Advertisement

Lauderdale County School District Legislative Luncheon

District 32 Senator-Elect Rod Hickman listens
District 32 Senator-Elect Rod Hickman listens(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District hosted state legislators and county officials at The MAX today for their annual legislative luncheon.

Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain presented the district’s many accomplishments and some needs.

The district’s solar power projected is something they are proud of and the nationwide teacher shortage continues to be a major obstacle.

“Teacher pay raise, that is something that came out, recruiting teachers has been hard,” Senator-Elect, Rod Hickman, said, “But not only that, I’ve said from the beginning, we not only have to give teachers pay raises, we also have to give extra training, we’re going to have to alleviate some of the stresses of the classroom and that is one of the things that came out of today.”

The luncheon also served as a way to raise awareness for the Lauderdale County Foundation for Excellence in Education.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape
One person was shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Meridian during what police said was...
Innocent bystander injured during shoot-out
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
50th annual celebration in Demopolis
Christmas on the River celebrating 50 years
Forensics experts developed renderings of what a child whose remains were found Jan. 28, 2012,...
Child ‘Jane Doe’ case in Alabama still unsolved after almost 10 years