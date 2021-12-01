Lauderdale County School District Legislative Luncheon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District hosted state legislators and county officials at The MAX today for their annual legislative luncheon.

Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain presented the district’s many accomplishments and some needs.

The district’s solar power projected is something they are proud of and the nationwide teacher shortage continues to be a major obstacle.

“Teacher pay raise, that is something that came out, recruiting teachers has been hard,” Senator-Elect, Rod Hickman, said, “But not only that, I’ve said from the beginning, we not only have to give teachers pay raises, we also have to give extra training, we’re going to have to alleviate some of the stresses of the classroom and that is one of the things that came out of today.”

The luncheon also served as a way to raise awareness for the Lauderdale County Foundation for Excellence in Education.

