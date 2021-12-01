LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade.

The Mississippi law would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing them only in medical emergencies or cases of severe fetal abnormality.

You can listen live to the oral arguments from the Supreme Court’s audio stream: https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/live.aspx

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.