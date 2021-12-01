Local Christmas events this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Getting into the Christmas spirit will be helped by events this week.

The lighting of the Christmas tree at Meridian City Hall lawn will be Wednesday at 5 p.m. There will be live performances by the CMA Corps de Ballet and refreshments will also be served.

Meridian’s annual Christmas parade is Saturday. It starts at 5 p.m. downtown.

The parade route is a little different. It starts at 25th Avenue and 8th Street, proceeding toward city hall before turning east on 7th Street. It will end at 13th Street and 22nd Avenue.

2021 Meridian Christmas parade route (WTOK)

