Advertisement

MAIS District II east regional spelling bee results

MAIS District II - East Spelling Bee held at Scooba Baptist Church.
MAIS District II - East Spelling Bee held at Scooba Baptist Church.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Scooba Baptist Church hosted the MAIS District II east regional spelling bee on Wednesday morning.

About 40 students from nine different schools competed in the the spelling bee. Grades fourth through eighth participated in the event.

The first and second place finishers from the spelling bee will go on to compete in the state wide spelling bee on January 21, 2022 at Hartfield Academy in Jackson, MS.

MAIS District II- East Spelling Bee Results

4th Grade:

1st Place- Evan McClelland, Starkville Academy

2nd Place- Hayes McDade, Kemper Academy

5th Grade:

1st place- Collier Martin, Starkville Academy

2nd place- Ethan Parker, Calhoun Academy

6th Grade:

1st place- Tayshun Chickaway, Kemper Academy

2nd place- Richard Smith, Heritage Academy

7th Grade:

1st place- Macie Stucky, Leake Academy

2nd place- Gavin Horn, Hebron Christian School

8th Grade:

1st place- Abagail Williams, Kemper Academy

2nd place- Matt Ellis, Oak Hill Academy

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape
One person was shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Meridian during what police said was...
Innocent bystander injured during shoot-out
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
James Kelly was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of Demarquis Houston
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
50th annual celebration in Demopolis
Christmas on the River celebrating 50 years