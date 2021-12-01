MAIS District II east regional spelling bee results

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Scooba Baptist Church hosted the MAIS District II east regional spelling bee on Wednesday morning.

About 40 students from nine different schools competed in the the spelling bee. Grades fourth through eighth participated in the event.

The first and second place finishers from the spelling bee will go on to compete in the state wide spelling bee on January 21, 2022 at Hartfield Academy in Jackson, MS.

MAIS District II- East Spelling Bee Results

4th Grade:

1st Place- Evan McClelland, Starkville Academy

2nd Place- Hayes McDade, Kemper Academy

5th Grade:

1st place- Collier Martin, Starkville Academy

2nd place- Ethan Parker, Calhoun Academy

6th Grade:

1st place- Tayshun Chickaway, Kemper Academy

2nd place- Richard Smith, Heritage Academy

7th Grade:

1st place- Macie Stucky, Leake Academy

2nd place- Gavin Horn, Hebron Christian School

8th Grade:

1st place- Abagail Williams, Kemper Academy

2nd place- Matt Ellis, Oak Hill Academy

