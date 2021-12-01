Matt Corral awarded 2021 Conerly Trophy

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Rebels quarterback Matt Corral was selected as the winner of the C Spire Conerly Trophy, being named Mississippi’s most outstanding college football player of the 2021 season.

Corral’s victory is now the tenth time an Ole Miss player has been awared the trophy. Corral, a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, is the only player in the FBS with more than 3,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing this season. His eleven rushing touchdowns are the third most ever by an Ole Miss quarterback and is just one of three quarterbacks in the nation to have thrown for at least 20 touchdowns and run for 11 or more scores.

Ole Miss is ranked eight on the AP Top 25 and Corral’s performance this season is a big reason for the Rebels success.

Past Ole Miss winners include: Stewart Patridge (1997), Deuce McAllister (1999), Eli Manning (2001, 2003), Patrick Willis (2006), Bo Wallace (2012), Evan Engram (2016), A.J. Brown (2017) and Elijah Moore (2021).

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.