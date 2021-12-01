Advertisement

Matt Corral awarded 2021 Conerly Trophy

Ole Miss dual-threat quarterback Matt Corral drops back to pass during a game earlier this...
Ole Miss dual-threat quarterback Matt Corral drops back to pass during a game earlier this month. Corral, a dark horse candidate for the Heisman Trophy, was named the 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy award winner Tuesday night as the best college football player in Mississippi. - Photo Courtesy Ole Miss Athletics
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - Rebels quarterback Matt Corral was selected as the winner of the C Spire Conerly Trophy, being named Mississippi’s most outstanding college football player of the 2021 season.

Corral’s victory is now the tenth time an Ole Miss player has been awared the trophy. Corral, a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, is the only player in the FBS with more than 3,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing this season. His eleven rushing touchdowns are the third most ever by an Ole Miss quarterback and is just one of three quarterbacks in the nation to have thrown for at least 20 touchdowns and run for 11 or more scores.

Ole Miss is ranked eight on the AP Top 25 and Corral’s performance this season is a big reason for the Rebels success.

Past Ole Miss winners include: Stewart Patridge (1997), Deuce McAllister (1999), Eli Manning (2001, 2003), Patrick Willis (2006), Bo Wallace (2012), Evan Engram (2016), A.J. Brown (2017) and Elijah Moore (2021).

