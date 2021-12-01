A mild leap into December

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What month is it again? Well, based on the calendar, we’re only 20 days away from the start of Winter. However, today will bring weather that’s more in-line with early spring. Highs will reach the low 70s across the area, and mid 70s are on deck for Thursday and Friday.

This weather is ideal for shopping plans or putting up the decorations. So, make the best of the this weather pattern while we have it. You can also give the heater a rest considering we don’t have any bitter cold nights in the short-term. Lows through Sunday night will range from the upper 40s to low 50s.

After a dry spell, we’ll get a chance at rain this weekend. Only spotty showers are possible Saturday, but a more likely chance for rain moves in Sunday evening as a cold front moves into our area. Showers may linger into the first part of Monday if the timing slows down. Otherwise, temps briefly fall back to near average behind the front with highs in the 60s for Monday. Tuesday, it may warm back up ahead of another front that’s expected. We’ll keep you posted.

