Advertisement

A mild leap into December

Mild start to December
Mild start to December(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What month is it again? Well, based on the calendar, we’re only 20 days away from the start of Winter. However, today will bring weather that’s more in-line with early spring. Highs will reach the low 70s across the area, and mid 70s are on deck for Thursday and Friday.

This weather is ideal for shopping plans or putting up the decorations. So, make the best of the this weather pattern while we have it. You can also give the heater a rest considering we don’t have any bitter cold nights in the short-term. Lows through Sunday night will range from the upper 40s to low 50s.

After a dry spell, we’ll get a chance at rain this weekend. Only spotty showers are possible Saturday, but a more likely chance for rain moves in Sunday evening as a cold front moves into our area. Showers may linger into the first part of Monday if the timing slows down. Otherwise, temps briefly fall back to near average behind the front with highs in the 60s for Monday. Tuesday, it may warm back up ahead of another front that’s expected. We’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
One person was shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Meridian during what police said was...
Innocent bystander injured during shoot-out
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages dumped in ravine; some recovered packages delivered

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - December 1, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - December 1, 2021
Weather - November 30, 2021
Weather - November 30, 2021
Warm sun will keep our warming trend alive through the rest of this week.
Warming sun will shine until this weekend
December or Early April?
December starts with spring-like weather