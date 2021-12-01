Services for Mr. Jessie Don Howington, of Little Rock will be held 2 pm, Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Little Rock, MS with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. David Rives, Bro. Ben Duke and Bro. Lin Chesney will officiate.

Visitation will be held 4pm- 7pm, Wednesday, December 1 at Milling Funeral Home and also 1pm-2pm, Thursday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Little Rock, MS.

Mr. Howington, 81, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center.

He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he was an active member since 1955, serving as a Sunday School teacher for many years. He also served as church clerk, a member of the cemetery committee, finance committee, and was very instrumental in the construction and remodeling of the Family Life Center and sanctuary of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Howington also served as a Gideon in Newton County for several years.

He served as a county supervisor for FmHA for 19 years and 8 years in the banking world. He was Vice President for Reman Manufacturing Company for 17 years. After retirement, he served on the Board of Central Electric Power Association for 12 years until present.

He had a passion and love for Jesus Christ and he shared that with so many throughout his life. He had an unconditional love for his family and friends and an indescribable love for his church.

Survivors:

Wife of 60 years and 11 months: Beth Howington of Little Rock, MS

Son: Stacy Howington and wife Paula of Little Rock, MS

Daughters: Melanie Chesney of House, MS

Marsha Whitlock and husband Roger of Little Rock, MS

8 Grandchildren: A.J. Chesney (Kirby), Megan Howington, Monica Wingard (John), Morgan Morris (Aaron), Leslie Hughes (Brad), Brett Smith (William Taylor), Lacy Howington, Brooke Wedgeworth (Levi)

11 Great Grandchildren: Grover Chesney, Truman Chesney, Timothy Wingard, Kemper Hughes, Bryce Hughes, Ryker Hughes, Easton Alsup, Colton Morris, Miley Morris, Riggins Smith and Rivers Smith and Jessie Thomas Smith (due in March).

He is also survived by his sister, Ann Alexander (Jimmy) of Meridian, MS; one sister in law, Ann Walker of McKinney, Tx and one brother-in-law, Tom Winstead of House, MS.

He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Mr. Howington was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Eldie Howington and son-in-law, Tim Chesney.

Pallbearers: Rusty McMillan, Cody Creel, Mike Howington, Roger Moore, Kenneth Hagan, Jerry Goforth and Al Geter

Honorary Pallbearers: CEPA manager, Brian Long & CEPA staff and Board of Directors and CEPA District Managers.

The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to: The Gideons International Newton County Chapter P.O. Box 297 Newton, Ms 39345 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 29 Goforth Rd Little Rock, MS 39337.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net