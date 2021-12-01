Funeral services for Mrs. Kathryn Riley Johnson will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Salem Baptist Church with the Reverend Lamar Lifer officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Johnson, 78, of Kewanee, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at her home.

She was retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. after over 25 years where she worked in sales. She was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church; she was willing to serve in all areas of the church wherever she was needed. She was a talented seamstress and was also a devoted bargain hunter. She loved visiting her family and friends, especially her 15th Ave. Baptist Church lunch group. She never met a stranger and was known for her conversational skills. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with them.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Smith (Jeff); daughter-in-law Jan Smith; sons, Richie Johnson (Shrea), Todd Johnson, and Kenneth Johnson (Gin). Grandchildren, Tori Clement (Heath), Jake Smith (Nora Kathryn), Caleb Johnson, Ryan Smith, Olivia Johnson, Grace Johnson, Jacob Wyatt Johnson, Stephanie Herring, and Jessica Herring; great-grandchildren Jasmine Aldridge, Marissa Aldridge, Cheyenne Warren, L. J. Aldridge, Cherokee Monts, Chasitee Monts, Charitee Monts, and Madeline Kate Smith. Brother Charles Riley (Norma Ray); sisters, Betty Sanders, Norma Pardin (Russell); sisters-in-law Margaret Barlow, Judy Gambill, Pauline Shelton; and special brother-in-law John Johnson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Mrs. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence David and Zora Mears Riley; husband Richard Johnson; son Darren Smith; and brothers Ken Riley and Butch Riley.

The Johnson family suggests memorials be made as donations to Salem Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Black, Charles Black, Chris Haralson, Mike Rice, Andy Wright, and Wayne Wright with John Johnson, Jake Smith, Ryan Smith, Caleb Johnson, and Heath Clement serving as honorary pallbearers.

The Family would like to express special thanks to her caregivers Donna Allison, Tracey Bragg, Holly Grice, Della Melton, Nickey Robinson, Morgan Sheppard, and Sandra Williams for their exceptional love and care.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Johnson family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at the funeral home and an hour prior to funeral rites at the church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721