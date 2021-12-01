Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Neshoba Rockets Peewee Football

This week's Total Pain Care team of the week is the Neshoba Rockets Peewee Football team.
(Neshoba Youth Football)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Neshoba Rockets Peewee Football team.

The Rockets finished the season undefeated and won the 2021 Peewee Superbowl 14-0 against the Southern Miss Titans at Union High School. The age group under Peewee football also won their Superbowl against the Titans, so it was a great night for Neshoba Youth football.

Congratulations again to Neshoba Rockets Peewee Football for being our Total Pain Care team of the week!

