Total Pain Care team of the week: Neshoba Rockets Peewee Football

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Neshoba Rockets Peewee Football team.

The Rockets finished the season undefeated and won the 2021 Peewee Superbowl 14-0 against the Southern Miss Titans at Union High School. The age group under Peewee football also won their Superbowl against the Titans, so it was a great night for Neshoba Youth football.

Congratulations again to Neshoba Rockets Peewee Football for being our Total Pain Care team of the week!

