Alabama Christmas tree showcases state bird, flower

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House! Surrounding the National Christmas Tree are 58 smaller trees, each representing a U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia.

Hanging from the tree branches of Alabama’s tree are ornaments designed by elementary, middle, and high school students from across the country to capture the uniqueness of their states. These ornaments from McAdory High School, in McCalla, Ala., show the state bird and flower, a Northern Flicker and a camellia.

The holiday display is called “The America Celebrates ornament program.” It’s showcased on the Ellipse in President’s Park at the White House. This is an annual partnership between the U.S. Department of Education, National Park Service, and National Park Service Foundation which also funds the project.

“This is the National Christmas tree, and what better symbol of our country than students from across the nation and abroad giving their artwork representing home and what makes it special to them surrounding the tree,” said Peter Densmore of the National Parks Service.

The America Celebrates ornament program is one of the highlights of the National Christmas Tree experience. The trees and ornaments will be on display until Jan. 1, 2022.

The 99th national Christmas tree lighting is Thursday. This year’s tree is from Middleburg, Pennsylvania. The first national Christmas tree was from Middlebury College in Vermont.

