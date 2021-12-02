Advertisement

Alabama quarterback named as finalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama won 24-22. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Associated Press)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young, joins Jordan Davis (Georgia), Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) and Kenneth Walker II (Michigan State) in five man finalist for 2021 Walter Camp Player of the year Award.

Over the years, the Crimson Tide has had three players recieve the Walter Camp Player of the Year award; Derrick Henry, Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith.

According to the University of Alabama, the honor is presented annually to the most outstanding player of the year in college football. The player must also show the values of self-discipline, unselfish team play, desire to excel, mature judgement and respect for leadership.

So far this season the sophomore quarterback is thrown for 3,901 yards with 40 touchdowns. He is currently tied for second nationally and is first in the SEC in passing touchdowns.

The 2021 Walter Camp Player of the Year will be announced on December 9th during the Home Depot College Football Awards show at 6 p.m. C.T.

