Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping of his wife in 2020, has been moved to April 2022.

The trial was initially set for this week in Decatur. Carlos Roncali is charged with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with drugs and holding her against her will in his parents’ house, leading to her death.

The court granted Roncali’s request for a continuance Wednesday.

The defendant’s parents, Sherry and James Roncali, are charged with accessory before the fact of capital murder and are out on bond.

Their trial dates have not been set.

