Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 559 new cases, 3 new deaths reported Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 559 new cases, 3 new deaths and 32...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 559 new cases, 3 new deaths and 32 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Thursday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 559 new cases, 3 new deaths and 32 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Thursday.

The MSDH states 10,290 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals in the charts below:

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape

Latest News

A Boil Water Notice was issued for Sumter 9 customers and the surrounding area Dec. 2, 2021.
Sumter Co. issues Boil Water Notice after leak discovered
Dental access in Alabama is shrinking, what you need to know
Marcus Lamb, a Christian broadcaster, died Tuesday of COVID-19.
Marcus Lamb, co-founder of Daystar Television, dies after COVID-19 infection
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
Biden tries to reassure on COVID as he sells spending plan