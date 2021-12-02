COVID-19 in Mississippi: 559 new cases, 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 559 new cases, 3 new deaths and 32 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state Thursday.
The MSDH states 10,290 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.
Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.
Find county-by-county vaccination totals in the charts below:
