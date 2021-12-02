Advertisement

Fire destroys Meridian home

Home on 22nd Ave. Heights caught fire Thursday morning.
Home on 22nd Ave. Heights caught fire Thursday morning.(Idalia Alvarez)
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the home on 22nd Ave. Heights was vacant at the time, but did have power running to the residence. It took firefighters 30 to 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Chief Jason Collier says the cause is unknown, but an investigation is underway.

“We will investigate until we determine what happened and if someone was involved then we will continue investigating until we find out who,” Collier said. “It could be incidental. Power was hooked up to the building, but the cause is still under investigation.”

The fire was not far from another vacant home that caught went ablaze on October 27. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape

Latest News

This week's Drought Monitor
This week’s drought update
The holiday display is called “The America Celebrates ornament program.” It’s showcased on the...
Alabama Christmas tree showcases state bird, flower
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident
Tuition fees could soon be slashed for some out-of-state students looking to enroll at...
University of Memphis rescinds vaccine mandate