Fire destroys Meridian home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the home on 22nd Ave. Heights was vacant at the time, but did have power running to the residence. It took firefighters 30 to 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Chief Jason Collier says the cause is unknown, but an investigation is underway.

“We will investigate until we determine what happened and if someone was involved then we will continue investigating until we find out who,” Collier said. “It could be incidental. Power was hooked up to the building, but the cause is still under investigation.”

The fire was not far from another vacant home that caught went ablaze on October 27. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.