Advertisement

Hundreds attend EMBDC annual meeting

Hundreds turn out for EMBDC annual meeting.
Hundreds turn out for EMBDC annual meeting.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Business Development Corporation’s annual meeting returned in a big way Thursday morning.

Hundreds of business leaders, representatives and elected officials gathered in person this year to talk about the future of economic growth.

“You’ll see from everybody here that they are excited about getting back together for almost anything,” EMBDC President Bill Hannah said. “But certainly for the challenge and growth of our community. That’s what we’re all about.”

The special guest speaker was none other than developer John Tampa. Through a unique question and answer session with Hannah, the audience learned about Tampa’s journey from Romania to Meridian.

“Tampa has an unbelievable story. Every time I’m with him I feel like I need to be recording him and say, ‘whatever you just said, that’s what our people need to hear’,” Hannah said.

Tampa expressed his deep love for the city of Meridian and wants the residents and the business community to support local growth and interests. He said it’s vital to future development.

“They are great business people and people who love their community. Today was just a reminder of what Meridian is,” Tampa said. “As time passes through, we kind of forget our purpose. That purpose is much bigger and larger than us. If we focus on that, then that’s where the difference comes.”

Archie McDonnell, who served three years as chairman of the EMBDC, handed over the gavel to Rush health Systems CEO, Larkin Kennedy. Kennedy served the last four years as a board member.

“I’m so excited to be part of it. There’s some really great things going on in Lauderdale County and I’m excited to be part of it,” Kennedy explained. “I think Bill and his team do a phenomenal job. I just want to do my part to make it better, improve what we’re doing and stay out of their way at the same time.”

Kennedy, Hannah and Tampa all said they’re optimistic about local growth. All of them agree that business leaders and investors in Meridian and Lauderdale County must work together to build a better tomorrow.

There was also an impromptu Christmas song sung by Meridian’s own Todd Tilghman, last year’s winner of The Voice. The meeting was followed by a special field trip to the Threefoot Hotel.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape

Latest News

A Boil Water Notice was issued for Sumter 9 customers and the surrounding area Dec. 2, 2021.
Sumter Co. issues Boil Water Notice after leak discovered
Poplar Springs
Poplar Springs set to host second annual Night of Lights event
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 559 new cases, 3 new deaths and 32...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 559 new cases, 3 new deaths reported Thursday
This week's Drought Monitor
This week’s drought update