Advertisement

Man who put razor blades in pizza dough sentenced to prison

FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department...
FILE— This booking photo released Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the Dover, N.H., Police Department shows Nicholas Mitchell, of Dover. Mitchell, who was accused of putting razor blades in pizza dough at a Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, was sentenced Thursday Dec. 2, 2021 to four years and nine months in federal prison.(Dover Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire has been sentenced to four years and nine months in  prison.

The hearing proceeded Thursday although 39-year-old Nicholas Mitchell of Dover, New Hampshire, was recovering from COVID-19 contracted in jail.

The judge said the crime spread fear in the community and Mitchell tearfully apologized.

He said he wanted revenge on the pizza dough company that fired him, not to hurt anybody.

Supermarket surveillance video showed him handling pizza dough and loitering around a refrigerated case.

He was ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden takes a piece of the tree as she looks over the official White House...
National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron variant cases confirmed in Colorado, Minnesota
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
Ex-Epstein staffer testifies teen accusers visited mansion
Hundreds turn out for EMBDC annual meeting.
Hundreds attend EMBDC annual meeting