Meridian Christmas tree lighting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Meridian.

The city held its’ annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the City Hall lawn this evening.

The faces and buildings downtown were filled with Christmas cheer when the 32ft tree on the City Hall lawn was finally lit up.

But, before that could happen, folks were led in song by the Meridian High School choir, were treated to a performance from CMA Corps De Ballet, Ms. Merry Meridian was there, and a surprise appearance from Todd Tilghman.

“It’s great to be included in the Christmas festivities, the tree was beautiful and I’m excited for the parade on Saturday,” Ms. Merry Meridian, McCall Gilmore, said.

Santa Claus, of course, was in attendance.

“The Meridian Christmas Tree is beautiful! It’s a beautiful light-up of just fun and enjoyment and peace for everyone!” Mr. Clause told WTOK,

