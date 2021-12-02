Advertisement

Mrs. Bernistine Ferguson Allen

Bernistine Ferguson Allen
Bernistine Ferguson Allen
Bernistine Ferguson Allen(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Bernistine Allen will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Ebenezer Cemetery in Edinburg, Mississippi, with Brother Jamie Sims officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Bernistine Allen, age 84, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at James T. Champion Nursing Home.

Mrs. Allen cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family was her life.

Survivors include her children, Danny Allen, Jackie Grimes (Charles), Jimmy Allen, Linda Smith, Robin Winstead (Buck), and James Allen; grandchildren, Melissa Sims (Jamie), Chris Malone, Amy Stevens, Ronnie Malone, Jason Allen, Don Allen, Donna Eakes (Ricky), Amber Allen, Steve Allen (Leanna), Jessica Kimbrell (William), David Smith (Kelly), Erin Eason (Byron), Jennifer Chatman (Dustin), T.J. Ford, Dylan Allen, and Jake Heblon; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Bobby Reagan and Doyle Ferguson (Shirley); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Allen; one child, Donna Lynn Allen; one grandson, Joey Allen; siblings, Tommy Ferguson, Ray Ferguson, L.D. Ferguson, Bonnie Neese, Betty Stevens, and Wendel Ferguson.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Malone, T.J. Ford, Josh Scott, Charles Grimes, Tim Ford, and Joseph Winstead.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will not be a formal visitation prior to the service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH: 601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Most Read

James Kelly as he was escorted from the courthouse following the guilty verdict Nov. 16, 2021.
James Kelly sentenced to life in prison
MHP trooper indicted for extortion in Scott Co.
The Newton County trial of Carlos Roncali, who was charged with capital murder and kidnapping...
Carlos Roncali trial rescheduled
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the Newton County Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop...
Newton County interdiction team makes drug bust
Aceon Hopkins, 20, turned himself in early Tuesday morning in Neshoba County to a family friend...
Hopkins back in custody, two charged with aiding escape

Latest News

Mrs. Windy Hairston
Mrs. Ella Grace Carter Walk
The Christmas tree lit up on the City Hall lawn.
Meridian Christmas tree lighting
MHSAA logo
USM releases parking, tailgating information ahead of MHSAA Championship games