Mrs. Bernistine Ferguson Allen

Graveside services for Mrs. Bernistine Allen will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Ebenezer Cemetery in Edinburg, Mississippi, with Brother Jamie Sims officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Bernistine Allen, age 84, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at James T. Champion Nursing Home.

Mrs. Allen cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family was her life.

Survivors include her children, Danny Allen, Jackie Grimes (Charles), Jimmy Allen, Linda Smith, Robin Winstead (Buck), and James Allen; grandchildren, Melissa Sims (Jamie), Chris Malone, Amy Stevens, Ronnie Malone, Jason Allen, Don Allen, Donna Eakes (Ricky), Amber Allen, Steve Allen (Leanna), Jessica Kimbrell (William), David Smith (Kelly), Erin Eason (Byron), Jennifer Chatman (Dustin), T.J. Ford, Dylan Allen, and Jake Heblon; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Bobby Reagan and Doyle Ferguson (Shirley); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Allen; one child, Donna Lynn Allen; one grandson, Joey Allen; siblings, Tommy Ferguson, Ray Ferguson, L.D. Ferguson, Bonnie Neese, Betty Stevens, and Wendel Ferguson.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Malone, T.J. Ford, Josh Scott, Charles Grimes, Tim Ford, and Joseph Winstead.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will not be a formal visitation prior to the service.

