Our next rain maker arrives Sunday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Subtle changes will mark the rest of this week. Among those subtle changes will be increasing warmth and increasing humidity. At first, that just means more clouds and warmer mornings. The afternoons have already warmed noticeably. Eventually, all of these subtle changes will culminate with rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear. The chill is relaxing, and this evening will cool through the 50s. The low temperature will be near 46 degrees. Thursday starts with some sun, but clouds will begin increasing after noon. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Rain Enters The Forecast

The chance for rain starts as spotty showers on Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will bring more widespread rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms overnight Sunday through Monday morning. This initiates a change in the weather pattern and could set us up for a more active week of weather next week. A second round of rain and perhaps some thunder is on track to arrive Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

It’s worth a mention that we are in the midst of our historic secondary peak of severe weather. So far, we’ve lucked out. We’re watching these storm systems for next week to see if they could bring an increased severe weather threat. Right now, there’s nothing that screams severe weather about these storm systems.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.